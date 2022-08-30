UN Convoy Delivers Aid to People Living Near Front Lines in Donetsk Region - Dujarric

A UN convoy has delivered humanitarian aid to people living near front lines in the Donetsk region, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) A UN convoy has delivered humanitarian aid to people living near front lines in the Donetsk region, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that a convoy organized by the United Nations and with our partners recently reached Toretsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast on August 26.

The convoy delivered 56 tonnes of food and other items for 2,000 people living close to the front lines and who are under shelling," Dujarric told a briefing.