UN Convoy to Reach Kharkiv Region to Deliver Aid This Week - Spokesperson

A United Nations convoy is planned to reach the Kharkiv region (Kharkivska Oblast) this week to provide aid in an area that is back under Ukraine's control, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) A United Nations convoy is planned to reach the Kharkiv region (Kharkivska Oblast) this week to provide aid in an area that is back under Ukraine's control, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We along with our partners are working with local authorities in Kharkivska Oblast to provide aid to conflict affected people," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "Humanitarian convoy is planned this week to the area of Kharkivska Oblast that is now back under the government of Ukraine's control.

"

Dujarric pointed out that more than 585 United Nations partners have sent humanitarian aid reaching 12.8 million.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began counteroffensive operations in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and captured swaths of territories. The Russian Defense Ministry said it moved elsewhere its troops near Kharkiv and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas. It said that the counteroffensive attempts have been repulsed while the Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment.