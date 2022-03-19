UrduPoint.com

UN Cooperates With Russian Defense Ministry To Deliver Humanitarian Aid In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 08:56 PM

UN Cooperates With Russian Defense Ministry to Deliver Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is collaborating with the authorities in Russia and Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid to people affected by the conflict, the UN information center in Moscow told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is collaborating with the authorities in Russia and Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid to people affected by the conflict, the UN information center in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Following close discussions between OCHA and the Ministries of defense and foreign affairs in Moscow in parallel to similar contacts in the Ukraine, the first humanitarian convoy was successfully launched today to (the northeastern Ukrainian city of) Sumy delivering over 100 metric tons of life-saving assistance for the affected population there," the center said.

In order to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all vulnerable communities in the Ukrainian crisis, OCHA "hopes to build on this positive exchange," the center said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they called for help in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

