UN Coordinator for Afghanistan Condemns Attack on Mosque in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, has condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Kabul.

On Friday, an explosion hit a mosque in Kabul. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack left 10 people dead and 15 injured, while media reported about 50 fatalities.

"Mr.

Alakbarov condemns the attack and conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the UN mission to Afghanistan said in a statement on late Friday.

He described the new attack as another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan.

"Mr. Alakbarov reminds all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law, and calls for accountability for crimes perpetrated," the statement added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.