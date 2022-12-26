UrduPoint.com

UN Coordinator For Afghanistan Urges Taliban To Lift Ban On Women Working For NGOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UN Coordinator for Afghanistan Urges Taliban to Lift Ban on Women Working for NGOs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Acting head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Ramiz Alakbarov urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to reverse their decision to prohibit Afghan women from working in non-governmental organizations, the mission said on Monday.

Alakbarov met with Afghan Economy Minister Mohammad Hanif on Monday in Kabul to discuss the issue.

"Acting UNAMA head @RamizAlakbarov met Taliban Economy Minister Mohammad Hanif today in Kabul, calling for reversal of decision to ban women from NGO & INGO humanitarian work," the mission wrote on Twitter.

UNAMA also noted that removing barriers for women is crucial since "millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance."

On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government had ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice.

Last week, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government also ordered the suspension of women' education in private and public higher education institutions. The ban has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and has so far failed to remedy the deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests calling for their rights to be respected.

