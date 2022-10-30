(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russia has informed the UN coordinator at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul (JCC), which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain, about its concerns regarding the safety of civilian ships traveling under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a JCC spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"The United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Amir Abdulla, was notified today by the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) of its concerns about the safety of movements of merchant vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Mr. Abdulla brought this to the attention of the Turkish and Ukrainian delegations to the JCC," Ismini Palla, a UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the JCC was unable to reach an agreement on the movement of inbound and outbound vessels on Sunday, October 30.