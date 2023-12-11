UN council envoys to visit Gaza crossing as crisis spirals

UN Security Council ambassadors arrived Monday in Egypt to visit the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Gaza Strip, days after the United States vetoed a council resolution for a ceasefire

ElArish, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) UN Security Council ambassadors arrived Monday in Egypt to visit the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Gaza Strip, days after the United States vetoed a council resolution for a ceasefire.

The informal one-day trip organised by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt comes amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis in war-torn Gaza, described as a "graveyard" by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Around a dozen ambassadors are taking part in the visit from countries including Russia and the United Kingdom.

But the United States, which vetoed Friday the Security Council resolution did not send a representative as did France.

"There is no justification to turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people in Gaza," an Egyptian foreign ministry official told the envoys during a briefing following their arrival.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's envoy to the Security Council, said member states were taking part in the trip in their "national and personal capacities".

She said the visit aims to help them "understand not only the suffering and destruction experienced by the people of Gaza but also their hope and their strength".

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA briefed the envoys on the harrowing humanitarian situation in Gaza before he headed to the embattled territory for his third visit since the start of the war in October between Israel and Hamas.

There is "deep frustration disappointment, and some outrage also that... we can't even reach a consensus for a ceasefire", Lazzarini said after the meeting.

"There is no real safe place in the Gaza Strip, even the UN premises currently hosting more than 1 people have been hit," he said.