UN Count Of Israeli Attacks In Gaza Finds 70pc Of Victims Are Women, Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The UN human rights chief has called for “due reckoning” for horrific violations and possible atrocity crimes in Gaza, following the release of a new report outlining actions taken by Israeli forces during its genocidal war against Palestinian people.
The report details the horrific reality faced by both the people of Israel and Gaza since 7 October 2023, with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stressing the imperative for Israel to fully and immediately comply with its obligations under international law and the rules of war.
“It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved,” he said.
The UN High Commissioner said this is even more critical and urgent, given the totality of conduct set out in the report and taking into account most recent events, including Israel’s ongoing operations in northern Gaza and its adoption of legislation affecting the activities of the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.
The detailed analysis of violations covers the six-month period from November 2023 to April 2024, and broadly examines the killing of civilians and breaches of international law that in many instances could amount to war crimes.
If committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population, further to a State or organizational policy, these violations may constitute crimes against humanity, according to the report.
The report warned that if those violations were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, they may also constitute genocide.
“The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its series of orders on provisional measures, underscored the international obligations of Israel to prevent, protect against and punish acts of genocide and associated prohibited conduct,” according to the report.
Palestinian armed groups have also conducted hostilities, according to the report.
Turk recalled States’s obligations to act to prevent atrocity crimes, urging them to support the work of accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the current conflict.
The report also pointed to repeated statements from Israeli officials positing the end of the conflict as contingent upon Gaza’s entire destruction and the exodus of the Palestinian people.
In addition, it documented efforts to rationalize discrimination, hostility and violence towards, and even the elimination of, Palestinians.
The report showed how civilians have borne the brunt of the attacks, including through the initial “complete siege” of Gaza by Israeli forces, as well as the Israel Government’s continuing unlawful failures to allow, facilitate and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, destruction of civilian infrastructure and repeated mass displacement.
This conduct by Israeli forces has caused unprecedented levels of killings, death, injury, starvation, illness and disease, the report stated.
The UN rights office, OHCHR, has been verifying the personal details of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling and other conduct of hostilities, finding close to 70 per cent to be children and women, which indicated a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality.
The continuation of these attacks, killing evenly across the population, “demonstrates an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare selected”, the report stated.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Sudan foes trade accusations as fighting rages in centre, west2 minutes ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence2 minutes ago
-
Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores2 minutes ago
-
Spain's grim search for flood missing moves to coast22 minutes ago
-
Scarlets wing Murray set for Wales debut against Fiji22 minutes ago
-
Jammu & Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan says, rebutting Indian claim1 hour ago
-
Toll from Mozambique election protests up to at least 301 hour ago
-
Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery2 hours ago
-
Sudan army govt accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in 2 days2 hours ago
-
Russian, Ukrainian top rights officials discuss PoWs2 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 301 electoral votes, Harris at 2262 hours ago
-
Leading Chinese AI startups show confidence and optimism toward the market2 hours ago