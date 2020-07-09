UN Counter-Terror Chief Says Has No Evidence of Terror Groups Involvement in US Protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said on Thursday his office had no evidence that members of terrorist organizations have been participating in protests and riots in the United States.

"I have no evidence of this," Voronkov told reporters when asked about possible terrorists' involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement and its counter-movements.

Protests engulfed in the United States in late May after video footage was posted online showing the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Most of the protests were led by the Black Lives Matter movement, but also Antifa and other far Left organizations.

Protesters have demanded instituting measures ranging from policing reforms to defunding the police. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

In June, US President Donald Trump referred to Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and the Justice Department established a task force to counter anti-government extremists.