UN Counter-Terror Chief Warns IS Exploits Local Tensions in Libya, Has Potential to Expand

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has been exploiting ethnic tensions in Libya and could expand its activities regionally if the local conflict escalates, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"Although ISIL [Islamic State] has only a few hundred fighters in Libya, it has been exploiting local tensions between ethnic groups," Voronkov said. "It represents a potent threat capable of broader regional impact.

The risk of escalation of the conflict in Libya could allow ISIL to expand its activity."

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US- and EU-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, while the eastern by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.