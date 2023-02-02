UN Counterterrorism Expert to Visit Guantanamo Bay Prison for First Time - OHCHR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Fionnuala Ni Aolain, will visit the United States, and the Guantanamo Bay prison in particular for the first time, from February 6-14, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) announced Wednesday.

"Fionnuala Ní Aoláin will undertake a technical visit to the United States commencing 6 February 2023. Between 6 and 14 February, the independent expert will visit Washington D.

C. and subsequently the detention facility at the U.S. Naval Station Guantánamo Bay, Cuba," OHCHR said in a statement on the website.

The office added that the rapporteur will conduct several interviews with individuals in the US and abroad, including with the victims and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and former detainees, in the subsequent three-month period.

All findings and recommendations of Ni Aolain will be published after the end of her technical visit, the office said.