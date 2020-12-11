UrduPoint.com
UN Court Rules For France In Mansion Spat With E. Guinea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN's top court ruled in favour of France Friday in a battle with Equatorial Guinea over a Paris mansion seized in a corruption probe into the son of the African nation's president.

"The court finds that the building at 42 Avenue Foch has never acquired the status of the mission of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in the French republic," International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

