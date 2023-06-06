UrduPoint.com

UN Court To Decide On Kiev's Case Against Russia In January 2024 - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations on the claim of Ukraine against Russia over Donbas and Crimea is expected to be made in January 2024, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Kuzmin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began hearings on the claim of Ukraine against Russia from 2017 on the events in the Donbas and Crimea. The hearings will last until June 14.

"The court's decision on this claim will be made in January 2024," Kuzmin said.

The Ukrainian side failed to provide convincing evidence in the lawsuit, the diplomat added.

"The performance of the Ukrainian side disappointed me. I was ready for a much more professional presentation, a more reasoned position, a more solid evidence base. In fact, they did not go beyond the argumentation that was available at the time of the claim. They could not convincingly present evidence," Kuzmin added.

According to the diplomat, since this is a hearing on the case basis, it is at this stage that the plaintiff is expected to present convincing evidence of the allegations on which they rely.

