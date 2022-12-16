UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Credentials Committee has again postponed the decision on who should represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the United Nations in the future, a UN source told Sputnik on Friday.

"There was a meeting on December 12. Considerations of the credentials regarding Myanmar, Afghanistan and Libya got postponed with the understanding that the Committee will revert to them during this 77th session. The decision was made by consensus," the source said.

They added that the committee had a discussion about whether it is legally viable that the current representatives who were appointed by previous governments continue performing their functions.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly is expected to approve the report of the Credentials Committee.

Last year in December, the General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming the decision of the UN Credentials Committee not to allow the envoys of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Myanmar military to represent their countries at the United Nations.