UN Crew Member Killed In Attack On Helicopter In South Sudan: UNMISS
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:29 PM
Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A United Nations helicopter was attacked in South Sudan while attempting to rescue members of the armed forces on Friday, resulting in the death of a crew member, the UN said.
A South Sudanese army general and other officers were also killed in the attack in Nasir, Upper Nile State, where violent clashes with rebels have been occurring for weeks.
The UN team was attempting to extract the armed forces from the area following the escalated political tension.
"The attack on UNMISS personnel is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.
"We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract," Haysom added.
