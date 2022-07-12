UN Declines to Comment on Nova Kakhovka But Says Opposes Destruction of Civilian Buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik he would not comment on the Nova Kakhovka shelling but added that the United Nations overall opposes any military activity that results in the destruction of civilian buildings.

Earlier on Monday, Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration head Vladimir Leontyev confirmed to Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out by using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

"No comment on this specific issue," Haq said on Monday.

"As a general comment, we oppose any military activity that results in the destruction of civilian buildings."

The Pentagon also declined to comment on the matter.

According to Leontyev, warehouses with saltpeter in Nova Khabarovka exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions firing on the city.

Leontyev added that the strike resulted in the death of civilians and the injury of dozens of residents, while hundreds were left without functional homes. A disabled teenager, who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed in the attack.