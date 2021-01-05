UN Declines to Comment on UK Court Ruling Blocking Assange Extradition - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday that the world body trusts in the independence of judiciaries and declined to comment on the United Kingdom court's decision to block the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

"We, as you know, trust in the independence of different judiciaries, so we wouldn't comment on the judiciary proceeding that's been going on," Haq said. "And sovereign judicial bodies are entitled to go about their work.

"

Earlier on Monday, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of diplomatic cables.

The US Department of Justice said it was extremely disappointed by the ruling, adding that it would appeal because the court had backed every point of law raised by the United States. Assange's legal defense plans to seek bail at a hearing on Wednesday.