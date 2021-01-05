UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Declines To Comment On UK Court Ruling Blocking Assange Extradition - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Declines to Comment on UK Court Ruling Blocking Assange Extradition - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday that the world body trusts in the independence of judiciaries and declined to comment on the United Kingdom court's decision to block the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

"We, as you know, trust in the independence of different judiciaries, so we wouldn't comment on the judiciary proceeding that's been going on," Haq said. "And sovereign judicial bodies are entitled to go about their work.

"

Earlier on Monday, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of diplomatic cables.

The US Department of Justice said it was extremely disappointed by the ruling, adding that it would appeal because the court had backed every point of law raised by the United States. Assange's legal defense plans to seek bail at a hearing on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan World United Nations Jail Iraq Independence United Kingdom United States Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

34 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

34 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

36 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

40 minutes ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.