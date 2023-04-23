UrduPoint.com

UN Declines To Comment On US Refusal To Issue Visas To Russian Journalists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

UN Declines to Comment on US Refusal to Issue Visas to Russian Journalists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq refrained on Sunday from commenting on the United States' refusal to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Security Council.

"I have no comment," Haq told RIA Novosti.

Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to journalists, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

Lavrov will chair two meetings of the UN Security Council on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, he is also scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

