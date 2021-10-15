UN Decries Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghanistan Killing More Than 30 People - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United Nations condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Our mission on the ground in Afghanistan today said that terrorism continues in the country with at least 30 people killed and scores injured in a suicide attack at Kandahar's largest Shia mosque that took place during Friday prayers," Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The UN condemns the latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and worshipers and those responsible must be brought to justice."

Dujarric added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is later expected to make a statement on the most recent attack.