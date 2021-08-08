MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The UN office in Zimbabwe has denounced the practice of child marriages in the African country in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old girl during childbirth.

"The United Nations in Zimbabwe notes with deep concern and condemns strongly the surrounding circumstances leading to the untimely death of 14-year-old Memory Machaya from Marange, who died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine," the office said in a statement posted to Twitter.

With reports of the sexual violence of under-aged girls continuing to occur in Zimbabwe, the UN urged the government to put an end to the abuse of women and girls and expedite the adoption of the Marriage Bill that designates child marriage as a crime.