UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Decries Dangerous Med Migrant Pushbacks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

UN decries dangerous Med migrant pushbacks

The UN voiced alarm Friday at reports that countries are failing to help migrants in distress on the Mediterranean Sea, blocking assistance by NGOs and coordinating pushbacks of their boats

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The UN voiced alarm Friday at reports that countries are failing to help migrants in distress on the Mediterranean Sea, blocking assistance by NGOs and coordinating pushbacks of their boats.

UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville warned during a virtual press briefing that such measures "are clearly putting lives at risk".

"We are deeply concerned about recent reports of failure to assist and coordinated pushbacks of migrant boats in the central Mediterranean, which continues to be one of the deadliest migration routes in the world," he said.

More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

And so far this year, more than 250 migrants have perished trying to make the perilous crossing.

Colville pointed to claims that distress calls to Maritime Rescue Coordination centres "have gone unanswered or been ignored".

"If true," he said, this "seriously calls into question the commitments of the states concerned to saving lives and respecting human rights." He especially decried reports that Maltese authorities had asked commercial ships to push boats with migrants and refugees in distress back to the high seas.

And he lamented that humanitarian search and rescue vessels that usually patrol the central Mediterranean have been prevented from helping migrants, even as the numbers of attempted crossings surge.

- 'Horrendous conditions' - During the first three months of this year, departures from war-torn Libya increased four-fold compared to the same period in 2019, Colville said, stressing that migrants and refugees embarking on such journeys were entitled to protection under international law.

"Yet, since April 9, both Italy and Malta have declared their ports 'unsafe' for disembarkation due to COVID-19," he said.

Italy, the most common destination for rescue boats, has been one of the most affected countries in the pandemic, with nearly 30,000 deaths.

As a result of port closures, at least three vessels with migrants onboard are awaiting disembarkation, Colville said.

He pointed to reports that a small group of adults, including pregnant women, and children were allowed to disembark on Thursday after the Maltese government made a concession on humanitarian grounds.

"While we welcome this effort, we call for all migrants currently being held on board these vessels to be urgently disembarked, as the conditions on merchant vessels are not suitable for long-term accommodation," he said.

He also decried that the Libyan Coast Guard continues to turn vessels back to its shores and to detain all intercepted migrants in "horrendous conditions", warning that overcrowding there also made detainees vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Since the summer of 2018, the European Union has tasked Libya's coastguard with coordinating search and rescue operations in a vast stretch of the Mediterranean beyond their territorial waters.

But the UN and others have long warned that it is not safe for migrants to be returned to the conflict-ravaged country.

"Libya cannot be considered to have a safe port for disembarkation," UN refugee agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley told Friday's briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations European Union Same Italy Libya Malta April Women 2018 2019 All From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

14 minutes ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

28 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

EU, Britain to start third push on post-Brexit tie ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa to release 19,000 prisoners to curb virus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.