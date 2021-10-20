UrduPoint.com

UN Decries Deadly Attack On Army Bus In Damascus - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:18 PM

UN Decries Deadly Attack on Army Bus in Damascus - Spokesman

The United Nations denounces the attack on an army bus in the center of Damascus, which killed 14 soldiers on Wednesday, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United Nations denounces the attack on an army bus in the center of Damascus, which killed 14 soldiers on Wednesday, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"We are ...

following with concern reports of a military bus coming under attack in Damascus earlier this morning in an attack that killed scores of people," Haq said. "The UN strongly condemns all violence in Syria, and, as always, we urge all parties and those with influence over them to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times."

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Syria Damascus All

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Needs to Negotiate With China Hypersonic Mis ..

Biden Needs to Negotiate With China Hypersonic Missiles Following Successful Tes ..

24 seconds ago
 Opposition spreading speculation about national in ..

Opposition spreading speculation about national institutions: Farrukh Habib

25 seconds ago
 PWD organizes Eid Miladun Nabi at BBH

PWD organizes Eid Miladun Nabi at BBH

26 seconds ago
 Total land required for 'Dasu Hydropower Project' ..

Total land required for 'Dasu Hydropower Project' construction to be acquired by ..

30 seconds ago
 Moscow Format Participants Propose Convening UN Co ..

Moscow Format Participants Propose Convening UN Conference on Afghanistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.