UN Decries Deadly Attack on Army Bus in Damascus - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United Nations denounces the attack on an army bus in the center of Damascus, which killed 14 soldiers on Wednesday, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"We are ...

following with concern reports of a military bus coming under attack in Damascus earlier this morning in an attack that killed scores of people," Haq said. "The UN strongly condemns all violence in Syria, and, as always, we urge all parties and those with influence over them to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times."