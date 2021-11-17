UrduPoint.com

UN Decries Summary Execution Of 10 Security Troops In Yemen - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:33 PM

UN Decries Summary Execution of 10 Security Troops in Yemen - Spokesman

The United Nations denounces the summary execution of 10 security forces members in Yemen's Hudaydah and calls for a prompt investigation into the act that amounts to a serious violation of international human rights law, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United Nations denounces the summary execution of 10 security forces members in Yemen's Hudaydah and calls for a prompt investigation into the act that amounts to a serious violation of international human rights law, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We condemn the summary execution of 10 individuals belonging to local security forces that took place in Hudaydah governorate on 13th November," Dujarric told a press briefing. "This amounts to serious violations of international humanitarian and international human rights law which must be promptly and thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice."

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen November

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 ..

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 opens on Sunday under Mansour ..

12 minutes ago
 US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before ..

US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before 'Next Big Shock' - New York F ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black ..

Russia Hopes US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 US Seeks Boost in COVID-19 Vaccine Production by 1 ..

US Seeks Boost in COVID-19 Vaccine Production by 1Bln Doses Per Year - White Hou ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Terms of Nord Stream 2 Certificatio ..

Moscow Expects Terms of Nord Stream 2 Certification to Be Unchanged - Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 US Voices Concern Over Closure of Independent Medi ..

US Voices Concern Over Closure of Independent Media in Russia - Senior Official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.