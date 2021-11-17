UN Decries Summary Execution of 10 Security Troops in Yemen - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations denounces the summary execution of 10 security forces members in Yemen's Hudaydah and calls for a prompt investigation into the act that amounts to a serious violation of international human rights law, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United Nations denounces the summary execution of 10 security forces members in Yemen's Hudaydah and calls for a prompt investigation into the act that amounts to a serious violation of international human rights law, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We condemn the summary execution of 10 individuals belonging to local security forces that took place in Hudaydah governorate on 13th November," Dujarric told a press briefing. "This amounts to serious violations of international humanitarian and international human rights law which must be promptly and thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice."