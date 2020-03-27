UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'Deeply Concerned' About COVID-19 Impact On Displaced In Syria's Northwest - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

UN 'Deeply Concerned' About COVID-19 Impact on Displaced in Syria's Northwest - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United Nations is very concerned about the well being of more than 900,000 displaced people in northwest Syria amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We, of course, are deeply concerned about the potential impact of the virus on millions of people across Syria, and particularly the over 900,000 people who remain displaced due to hostilities since December 1 in the country's northwest," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric emphasized that the displaced are particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections, such as the novel coronavirus.

Dujarric also said the World Health organization (WHO) continues to assist Syria and has already accelerated efforts to prepare laboratories, isolation wards and intensive care units. WHO has also started shipping  additional ventilators and protective equipment with a particular focus on the northwest of Syria, Dujarric added.

As of Thursday, five cases of COVID-19 infections have been registered in Syria, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

18 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

37 minutes ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

39 minutes ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

54 minutes ago

Filmmakers invited to submit their work for 2020 S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.