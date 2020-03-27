UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United Nations is very concerned about the well being of more than 900,000 displaced people in northwest Syria amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We, of course, are deeply concerned about the potential impact of the virus on millions of people across Syria, and particularly the over 900,000 people who remain displaced due to hostilities since December 1 in the country's northwest," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric emphasized that the displaced are particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections, such as the novel coronavirus.

Dujarric also said the World Health organization (WHO) continues to assist Syria and has already accelerated efforts to prepare laboratories, isolation wards and intensive care units. WHO has also started shipping additional ventilators and protective equipment with a particular focus on the northwest of Syria, Dujarric added.

As of Thursday, five cases of COVID-19 infections have been registered in Syria, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.