UN Deeply Concerned About 'Reckless, Deplorable' Shelling of ZNPP -Under Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The United Nations is deeply concerned about the "reckless and deplorable" shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) over the weekend, United Nations Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We also remain deeply concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. The reported shelling at the plant over the weekend is reckless and deplorable," DiCarlo said on Wednesday.