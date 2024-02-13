Open Menu

UN 'deeply Concerned' About Senegal, Seeks Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

UN 'deeply concerned' about Senegal, seeks probe

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The UN voiced concern Tuesday at tensions in Senegal after President Macky Sall delayed this month's presidential poll and urged swift probes into at least three deaths during protests.

Sall's decision to push back the February 25 vote plunged Senegal into a crisis which has sparked deadly clashes between demonstrators and police.

"We are deeply concerned about the tense situation in Senegal," Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the United Nations rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

"Following reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters and restrictions on civic space, we call on the authorities to ensure that they uphold Senegal's long-held tradition of democracy and respect for human rights," Throssell said.

She said at least three young men were killed and 266 people, including journalists, reportedly arrested across the country.

"Investigations into the killings must be prompt, thorough, and independently conducted, and those found responsible must be held to account," Throssell said.

"The authorities should also ensure due process for individuals arrested during the protests."

Throssell said the government must "unequivocally order the security forces to respect and ensure human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly".

She also voiced concern that mobile internet access in Senegal was on Tuesday suspended for the second time this month, after authorities banned a planned march against the election delay.

"It is really important to guarantee the right to access to information," Throssell said, insisting that any restrictions must be "strictly limited to what's necessary and (be) as limited as possible in time".

Related Topics

Election Assembly Internet Police United Nations Mobile Democracy Vote Young Geneva Senegal February March Government

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

4 hours ago
 

 

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

21 hours ago

More Stories From World