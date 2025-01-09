UN 'deeply concerned' at 'arbitrary detentions' in Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The UN voiced alarm Thursday at reports of arbitrary detentions and intimidation of opponents of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro ahead of his inauguration for a highly-contested third term.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk is "deeply concerned at further reports of arbitrary detentions and intimidation", his office said on X.

"Now is the time to work to ease tensions and reduce the risk of more violence. Dialogue is paramount," he said.

Speaking ahead of planned protests aimed at preventing Friday's inauguration, Turk stressed that "everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, to freedom of expression and to hold opinions without interference".

After a July election that many believe was stolen, beleaguered opposition leaders have pledged to come out of hiding and exile to lead Thursday's mass protests.

The opposition has called for "millions" of Venezuelans to demonstrate in support of its exiled presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the United States and several Latin American countries have recognised as the legitimate election winner.

Venezuela-based opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been in hiding since the election, has vowed to join the protests.

Meanwhile opposition parties and NGOs reported a fresh wave of arrests, including Enrique Marquez, a press freedom activist and a politician who ran against Maduro.

Turk highlighted the arrest of the Espacio Publico press freedom NGO's director Carlos Correa, as well as "opposition members and their relatives".

Espacio Publico said Correa was detained in central Caracas by "hooded men presumed to be officials."

After Maduro claimed election victory in July's election, more than 2,400 people were arrested, while 28 were killed and about 200 injured in protests and riots.