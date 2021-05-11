UN 'deeply concerned' at escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United Nations rights office said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" at the escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, east Jerusalem and Israel

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations rights office said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" at the escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, east Jerusalem and Israel.

"We condemn all violence and all incitement to violence and ethnic division and provocations," spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.