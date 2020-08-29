UN Deeply Concerned by Killing of 22 Inmates in Madagascar Prison Break - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed deep concern over the killing of 22 inmates during a mass prison break at Farafanga facility in Madagascar, OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are very concerned by reports of excessive use of force by security forces at a Madagascar jail on 23 August when 22 inmates were killed and eight injured during a mass escape," Colville said. "The prison breakout occurred amid concerns the country's squalid and overcrowded detention facilities are a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19."

During the break on August 23, security forces opened fire on inmates trying to escape from the prison, Colville said.

A total of 88 inmates out of 380 reportedly managed to escape, while 41 were re-captured, and 25 remain on the run.

"We remind the Malagasy authorities that the use of force must strictly comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination," Colville said.

The spokesman also pointed out the troubling conditions at the prison in the country's southeast. He said the facility is overcrowded, with unhygienic conditions, poor food, and lack of adequate healthcare access among inmates.

Colville added the UN human rights agency will continue to work with the country's authorities to ensure that prompt and impartial investigation is conducted into the circumstance of the killings and allegations of excessive use of force.