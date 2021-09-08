UN Deeply Disappointed at New Male-Only Government in Afghanistan - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United Nations is deeply disappointed at the composition of the new Afghan government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia) that includes no women, UN Women Deputy Country Representative in Afghanistan Alison Davidian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the Taliban announced the composition of a new interim government, exclusively represented by male members of the movement and headed by Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule, and who has been under international sanctions since 2001.

"This briefing is happening the day after the announcement of the Taliban's transitional administration that has failed to include any women and appears to have abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs," Davidian said during a press briefing.

"UN Women joins many around the world in expressing deep disappointment at this development."

Davidian said the Taliban has missed an opportunity to show the world its commitment to building an inclusive society in Afghanistan.

The United Nations is also deeply concerned by the reports of a crackdown on women who took to the streets across the provinces to protest for equal rights in Afghanistan, Davidian said.

The United Nations has already been receiving numerous reports of women being prohibited from leaving their houses to go to work or to complete daily tasks, she noted.

"It's critical going forward that the Taliban adherences to human rights standards and ensures equal rights and equal participation," Davidian said.