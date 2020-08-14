UN 'Deeply Disturbed' by Reports of Torture in Belarus Prisons Amid Protests - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Nations is deeply disturbed by the reports of torture of detained protesters and journalists in Belarus prisons, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] continues to follow the situation in Belarus very closely," Dujarric said. "We are deeply disturbed by the reports and allegations of torture and mistreatment of persons under detention, including young people and journalists."