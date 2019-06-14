UrduPoint.com
UN Delegation Assesses Humanitarian Situation In Southwest Libya - Mission

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame led a multiagency delegation to the city of Ghat in southwest Libya to assess the humanitarian situation in the wake of extreme flooding, the UN stabilization mission said in a press release.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame, leading a delegation of various UN agencies, visited today the city of Ghat - which was hit by devastating floods, leaving thousands of people homeless - to assess the humanitarian needs," the release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the UN delegation included members of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), World Food Organization, the UN Development Program, and the World Food Organization among others.

The UN representatives were informed by a group of dignitaries of Ghat about the urgent needs and concerns of the local population following the floods.

Salame emphasized the importance of coordinating the UN humanitarian response in providing health, food, water and sanitation assistance with efforts led by the Ghat authorities to mitigate the devastating impact of the humanitarian crisis, the release said.

According to the OCHA, major floods in southwestern Libya has affected over 20,000 people and caused the death of four individuals. The rainfall intensified on June 2, causing severe damage to infrastructure and farmland in the municipality of Ghat.

