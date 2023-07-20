Open Menu

UN Delegation Remains At Istanbul's JCC After Russian Side's Departure - UN Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The UN delegation remains at the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the grain deal after the departure of the Russian side and is available for consultations on the grain deal, Ismini Palla, the head of communications of the office of the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The UN delegation remains available in Istanbul for consultations as needed," Palla said.

Earlier in the day, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry, that the Russian delegation had left the center. A source in the Turkish Defense Ministry later said that Ankara intends to support the functioning of the JCC. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in turn, that the JCC had completed its work.

