UrduPoint.com

UN Delegation Visits Refugee Center On Belarusian-Polish Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:56 PM

UN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border

Belarus border, A delegation from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) visited the logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border where refugees are currently being sheltered, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Belarus border, A delegation from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) visited the logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border where refugees are currently being sheltered, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

"We have been meeting with our national partners and considering various medium-term measures to resolve the situation with migrants. Some (migrants) are planning to apply (for asylum), some want to return home. Our organization calls on the countries to urgently solve the problem together. We mean Belarus and neighboring European countries," Mahym Orazmuhamedova, chief of IOM Mission in Belarus, said.

She also urged the countries involved to respect international law and the rights of refugees.

UNHCR representative in Belarus Mulusew Mamo, in turn, expressed concern that the refugees in the temporary shelter in Bruzgi lack a lot of necessary items and promised that the UN and the Red Cross will take steps to solve the existing issues. He also warned that there is a high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak among the migrants given their number and density.

Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.

Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Minsk Belarus Poland November Border From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Govt making all-out efforts to control inflation: ..

Govt making all-out efforts to control inflation: Ghulam Sarwar

13 seconds ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Clashes With Police D ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Clashes With Police During Yellow Vests Protest in ..

19 seconds ago
 No wheat flour shortage in Sindh: Ministers

No wheat flour shortage in Sindh: Ministers

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark Universal children's day

Seminar held to mark Universal children's day

2 minutes ago
 Jan Sher Khan calls on Punjab CM

Jan Sher Khan calls on Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat lays foundation stone of NCA graduate bloc ..

Shafqat lays foundation stone of NCA graduate block

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.