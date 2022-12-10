UN Deliberating Applying Sanctions Must Be Done 'Very Carefully' - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations should apply sanctions on countries "very carefully" given that such restrictive measures are one of the strongest way of responding to threats to peace, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Anna Evstigneeva said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United Nations should apply sanctions on countries "very carefully" given that such restrictive measures are one of the strongest way of responding to threats to peace, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Anna Evstigneeva said on Friday.

"Security Council sanctions are one of the strongest forms of reacting to threats to peace and they need to be applied very carefully, be impeccably justified and nuanced," Evstigneeva said.

Many of the sanctions regimes imposed on countries like Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are out of sync with the situation on the ground, Evstigneeva added.

Russia has traditionally been skeptical about imposing sanctions and has tried to avoid such measures if at all possible. By contrast, the United States and its allies in the so-called collective West have shown eagerness to apply sanctions, often creating a division in the UN Security Council.

On Friday, the Security Council adopted a resolution carving out an exemption for humanitarian aid from asset freezes imposed on countries. The measure was tabled by the United States and Ireland and was circulated on November 2. China and Russia disagreed with the text of the resolution. However, the states were subsequently able to bridge the differences and reach a consensus.