UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The United Nations on Friday had delivered another convoy with humanitarian aid to Syria's Rukban refugee camp, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"There was a convoy yesterday into there. I have not heard the latest from the convoy but we believe people were able to leave but this needs to be confirmed," Pedersen said.

The UN envoy also said that while there had been progress made on Syria's Rukban, more work was needed to be done.

"It would require more but we are making progress on Rukban camp," Pedersen said, commenting on the situation in the camp.

When asked to confirm that the departure of refugees from the settlement had taken place, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that such an operation by the organization and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent was ongoing.

"A joint UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent operation of assisted voluntary departures from Rukban camp is taking place. More information will be provided in due course, due to safety and operational reasons," Dujarric said.

The Rukban camp, which houses thousands of refugees in deplorable conditions, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At Tanf. The US presence has made it hard for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in Rukban, as well as to the United States' reluctance to let refugees leave the camp.

The World Health Organization has described the individuals residing in the camp as "trapped" and the environment in which they live as "deplorable."