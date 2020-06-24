UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Delivers 1,292 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid To Syria Via Turkey In June - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

UN Delivers 1,292 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Syria Via Turkey in June - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United Nations has delivered nearly 1,300 trucks with humanitarian aid to the northwest Syria this month, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We continue to reach millions of women, children and men in urgent need of humanitarian assistance through cross border operation to run out of Turkey,"  Dujarric said. "Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that since the beginning of this year more than 8,000 trucks have crossed Syria from Turkey including a record 1781 trucks in May alone. As of the 21st [of June], 1292 trucks passed into Northwest Syria from turkey this month."

Dujarric said cross border operations are necessary to meet the enormous humanitarian needs of people in northwest Syria.

"To enable this response, a renewal of the cross border authorization in Security Council resolution 2504 for the use of Bab al-Salam, and Bab al-Hawa border crossing for an additional 12 months is required," he said. "There are no alternatives to cross border operations for us."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for more cross border aid and cross line access to sustain recent levels of assistance as well as to increase the assistance in in the northeast of Syria, Dujarric said.

Under an existing UN Security Council resolution, which is set to expire in July, humanitarian shipments are allowed to be delivered into the northwest of Syria from Turkey through Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam checkpoints.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Turkey May July Border Women From Million

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.