UN Delivers 315 Metric Tons of Aid in Donbas - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Nations, together with other humanitarian agencies, had delivered 315 metric tons of aid in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, have now delivered 315 metric tons of humanitarian aid and refrigeration equipment to non-governmental controlled areas in eastern Ukraine," Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, 25 trucks delivered shelter, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, water, sanitation and other non-food items for distribution in the Luhansk region, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, 100 refrigerators to store medical supplies sent by the UN Children's Fund were delivered for distribution to healthcare facilities in the Donetsk province, Dujarric added.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.