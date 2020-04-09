UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Delivers 90 Tons Of COVID-19 Aid To Venezuela

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

UN delivers 90 tons of COVID-19 aid to Venezuela

A plane carrying 90 tons of UN health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday to help the cash-strapped country fight the coronavirus pandemic

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A plane carrying 90 tons of UN health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday to help the cash-strapped country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment includes 28,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits for health workers, oxygen concentrators, pediatric beds, water quality control products and hygiene kits, the UN said.

"This is the first United Nations humanitarian shipment in support of the Venezuela COVID-19 outbreak," said Peter Grohmann, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Venezuela.

Venezuela, suffering from a crippling economic crisis that has led to shortages of basic food and medicine and forced some five million people to flee the country, has 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nine deaths.

The aid donations are part of an initial phase of the response to the pandemic and will go to help "children, women and vulnerable families" at 14 designated hospitals, 50 outpatient clinics and child development centers, according to UNICEF's Venezuela representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.

Like many other Latin American countries, the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has put in place a nationwide quarantine, suspended school and university programs and closed borders in a bid to stop the virus spreading through the vulnerable population.

The UN and Red Cross have also shipped more than 16 tonnes of medical supplies to around 20 other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to help them fight the pandemic, and plan to send additional material.

Priority is given to "Ecuador, followed by Venezuela and Colombia," said Walter Cotte, regional director of the Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

He added that he was very "concerned" about the situation in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Dominican Republic Colombia Venezuela Haiti Women From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: me ..

2 minutes ago

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter: ISPR

9 seconds ago

Fire at Moscow retirement home kills four

12 seconds ago

Canadian, UK Foreign Ministers Discuss Free Flow o ..

14 seconds ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises by 38 ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.