UN Delivers Aid To More Than 13,000 People In Kharkiv Region - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 11:14 PM

The United Nations has delivered humanitarian aid to more than 13,000 people in the Kharkiv region (Kharkivs'ka oblast), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

"The humanitarian coordinator there, Denise Brown, told us today that the first of a series of humanitarian convoys with relief supplies arrived in areas of Kharkivs'ka oblast, which until recently were out of reach of aid organizations," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The aid was delivered in groups of convoys of ten trucks and included food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items, Dujarric said.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and captured significant swaths of territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it moved its troops near Kharkiv to other positions and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas. The Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts have been repulsed while their troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment, it added.

