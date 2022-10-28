The United Nations and their partners have delivered the humanitarian aid to the people of the Kharkiv region, which is the fifth time, UN spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United Nations and their partners have delivered the humanitarian aid to the people of the Kharkiv region, which is the fifth time, UN spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric said on Friday.

"This is the fifth time in the last two weeks that we, along with our humanitarian partners... managed to deliver much needed food assistance through interagency convoys in area recently retaken by the Ukrainian government. As you know humanitarian access to these regions of Ukraine have been impossible," he said.

The partners delivered hygiene kits, blankets, bed linens, window sheeting, tarpaulin, jerrycans and kitchen sets, Dujarric said.

"That will support over 8,000 people to be better prepared for the coming winter months," he added.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and captured significant swaths of territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it moved its troops near Kharkiv to other positions and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas.