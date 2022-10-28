UrduPoint.com

UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine's Kharkiv Region For Fifth Time - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine's Kharkiv Region for Fifth Time - Spokesperson

The United Nations and their partners have delivered the humanitarian aid to the people of the Kharkiv region, which is the fifth time, UN spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United Nations and their partners have delivered the humanitarian aid to the people of the Kharkiv region, which is the fifth time, UN spokesperson Stephanie Dujarric said on Friday.

"This is the fifth time in the last two weeks that we, along with our humanitarian partners... managed to deliver much needed food assistance through interagency convoys in area recently retaken by the Ukrainian government. As you know humanitarian access to these regions of Ukraine have been impossible," he said.

The partners delivered hygiene kits, blankets, bed linens, window sheeting, tarpaulin, jerrycans and kitchen sets, Dujarric said.

"That will support over 8,000 people to be better prepared for the coming winter months," he added.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and captured significant swaths of territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it moved its troops near Kharkiv to other positions and regrouped to more effectively continue the special military operation in the Donbas.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kherson Kharkiv August Government

Recent Stories

US Court Weighs Which Expert Witnesses to Allow in ..

US Court Weighs Which Expert Witnesses to Allow in Case of Michigan School Shoot ..

31 seconds ago
 S.Africa minister says weekend events safe after U ..

S.Africa minister says weekend events safe after US terror alert

33 seconds ago
 PM pays tribute to martyred Levies official escort ..

PM pays tribute to martyred Levies official escorting polio team in Balochistan

34 seconds ago
 Ex-Chief Editor of China's Global Times Hopes Musk ..

Ex-Chief Editor of China's Global Times Hopes Musk's Twitter Will Respect China' ..

38 seconds ago
 Sunak defends decision not to attend COP27 climate ..

Sunak defends decision not to attend COP27 climate summit

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon Confirms North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Mi ..

Pentagon Confirms North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles, Posed No Threat to All ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.