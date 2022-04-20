UrduPoint.com

UN Delivers Letters Requesting Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy To End Fighting - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

UN Delivers Letters Requesting Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy to End Fighting - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United Nations has delivered letters to the Russian and Ukrainian missions at the world body requesting a meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ways to bring an end to the fighting in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday afternoon, separate letters were handed over to the permanent missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. In these letters, the Secretary-General asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kiev," Dujarric said. "The idea would be for (Guterres) to go to both capitals, to Moscow and to Kiev, to meet with both presidents to discuss whatever urgent steps can be taken to stop the fighting."

