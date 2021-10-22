UrduPoint.com

UN Demands Action To Stop Deaths On EU-Belarus Border

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:37 PM

The United Nations on Friday demanded urgent action to save lives and avoid suffering on the EU-Belarus border, following the deaths of several asylum seekers

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Friday demanded urgent action to save lives and avoid suffering on the EU-Belarus border, following the deaths of several asylum seekers.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said another fatality this week meant there had now been eight deaths along the border between Belarus and its European Union neighbours Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The UNHCR said several groups of asylum seekers and migrants had been stranded for weeks in increasingly dire conditions, which are set to deteriorate as winter approaches.

"It is unacceptable that people have died and the lives of others are precariously hanging in the balance," said Pascale Moreau, UNHCR's Europe director.

"They are held hostage by a political stalemate which needs to be solved now."

