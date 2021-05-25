UN demands Belarus free journalist held after forced plane landing

The UN rights office on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Belarussian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend after their flight was forced to land in Minsk

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The UN rights office on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Belarussian journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend after their flight was forced to land in Minsk.

"We call for the immediate release of both Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, both of whom should be allowed to continue to their intended destination in Lithuania," spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.