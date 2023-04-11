UN Demands Better Protection for Lone Migrant Children in UK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) UN experts told the United Kingdom on Tuesday to fix glaring gaps in child protection and shield those vulnerable from trafficking after London admitted that hundreds of asylum-seeking minors had gone missing.

"We are deeply concerned at reports that unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are going missing and are at high risk of being trafficked within the UK," special rapporteurs on human rights said.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told parliament in January that 440 of the 4,600 unaccompanied children housed in UK hotels had gone missing since June 2021. The majority of them were Albanians, while the rest came from Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam.

The British government has complained that the rising number of migrants crossing illegally into the UK from mainland Europe was putting a strain on the migrant reception facilities and creating processing backlogs.

The experts from the UN human rights agency condemned the practice of placing children outside of the UK child protection system as discriminatory and demanded that the UK trace those missing and provide them with norm-compliant accommodation without regard to nationality, gender or race.