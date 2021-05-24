UrduPoint.com
UN Demands Unimpeded Access for Aid Agencies as Afghan Humanitarian Crisis Escalates

The United Nations urged the warring parties in Afghanistan on Monday to guarantee unfettered humanitarian access to people in need, whose number almost doubled over the past year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United Nations urged the warring parties in Afghanistan on Monday to guarantee unfettered humanitarian access to people in need, whose number almost doubled over the past year.

It said that some 165 charities delivered life-saving aid last year to almost 12 million people affected by the pandemic, food insecurity, weather extremes and fighting. The number of people in need went up from 9.

4 million in January last year to 18.4 million this year.

"While intra-Afghan negotiations present the opportunity for a lasting peace, humanitarian actors are deeply concerned by continued violence across the country," the UN said.

It estimated that the conflict displaced almost 100,000 people this year alone. The UN mission in Afghanistan said in an April report that 1,783 civilians were killed or wounded in the first quarter of this year, up 29% from the same period last year.

