UN denies Turkey used chemical weapons in Syria

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A UN official brushed aside claims that chemical weapons were used in Turkey 's anti-terror operation in Syria

Social media accounts close to YPG/PKK terror group have claimed that chemical weapons were used in Operation Peace Spring in Syria, by sharing fake photos.

"We have not heard anything," UN Human Rights Council spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said, in response to a question posed by Anadolu Agency regarding such claims.

World Health Organization Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic also told Al Jazeera that he does not have any information about the issue.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said "everybody knows" that there are no chemical weapons in Turkey's weapon inventory.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.