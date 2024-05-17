Open Menu

UN Denounces 'intimidation And Harassment' Of Lawyers In Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The United Nations on Friday denounced recent arrests of lawyers in Tunisia, saying the detentions, which have also included journalists and political commentators, undermined the rule of law in the North Africa country.

"Reported raids in the past week on the Tunisia Bar Association undermine the rule of law and violate international standards on the protection of the independence and function of lawyers," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters in Geneva.

"Such actions constitute forms of intimidation and harassment."

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urges the authorities to respect and safeguard freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly", she said.

"Furthermore, the rule of law must be upheld, and those arbitrarily detained, including for defending the rights of migrants and for combating racial discrimination, released".

"The human rights of all migrants must be protected, and xenophobic hate speech must stop".

The arrests have sparked condemnations by Tunisia's civil society and have sparked an international backlash, which Tunisia's President Kais Saied has slammed as foreign "interference".

Civil society in the North African country condemned the arrests as a crackdown on dissent in the country that saw the onset of the Arab Spring.

The European Union expressed concern this week over the arrests, while the United States said they contradicted the universal rights guaranteed by the country's constitution.

Saied, who seized sweeping powers in 2021, on Thursday ordered the foreign ministry to summon ambassadors of several countries and inform them that "Tunisia is an independent state", in a video released by his office.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Civil Society Lawyers European Union Geneva Independence Tunisia United States All Arab

Recent Stories

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

8 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

23 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

15 hours ago

More Stories From World