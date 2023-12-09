Open Menu

UN Deplores Attempts To Undermine Guatemala Election Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

UN deplores attempts to undermine Guatemala election results

The UN human rights chief on Saturday deplored "persistent and systematic" attempts to undermine the outcome of Guatemala's elections and called for the will of voters to be upheld

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The UN human rights chief on Saturday deplored "persistent and systematic" attempts to undermine the outcome of Guatemala's elections and called for the will of voters to be upheld.

Anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo -- who is slated to assume office on January 14 -- has faced an onslaught of legal challenges since his surprise second-round election victory in August, including attempts to suspend his Semilla party and stop him from taking power.

On Friday, prosecutor Leonor Morales said investigations have concluded that the election of political outsider Arevalo, his vice-president and parliamentarians was "null and void" due to counting "anomalies" in the first round in June.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, on Saturday voiced alarm about "persistent and systematic attempts by the attorney general's office in Guatemala to undercut the general election results, in full disregard of the voters' will".

"Friday's announcements, aimed at nullifying the outcome of the general elections and questioning the constitution and existence of the Movimiento Semilla party are extremely disturbing," Turk said in a statement.

Judicial harassment and intimidation against electoral officers and elected officials is unacceptable, he stressed.

Arevalo's triumph and his pledge to fight graft are widely seen in Guatemala as alarming to the establishment political elite.

After the prosecutor's office sought to annul the election results amid accusations of an "attempted coup", Guatemala's electoral court on Friday insisted the results were "unchangeable".

"It is encouraging that, despite the long list of judicial and political actions taken by some authorities, which clearly undermine the integrity of the electoral process and breach the rule of law and democracy, people have been standing up for their rights and have been opposing what they perceive as a theft of their political will," said Turk.

He urged the Guatemalan authorities to preserve and respect all human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly at all times.

"I once again call on the competent authorities, including the current president, as well as the judiciary, to take action to preserve the rule of law and ensure respect of the electoral outcome, and thus the will of the majority of the Guatemalan people," Turk said.

"It is critical to safeguard democracy and respect for human rights."

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations Democracy Guatemala January June August All From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart ..

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart factories

3 seconds ago
 Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh Universi ..

Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh University urges skill focus for stude ..

6 minutes ago
 Representatives of leading financial institutions ..

Representatives of leading financial institutions meet Privatization Minister

6 minutes ago
 AIOU encourages budding entrepreneurs with researc ..

AIOU encourages budding entrepreneurs with research-based projects exhibition

6 minutes ago
 International Anti-Corruption Day spotlights links ..

International Anti-Corruption Day spotlights links to peace, development

3 minutes ago
 Minister asks health CEOs not to succumb to any pr ..

Minister asks health CEOs not to succumb to any pressures

3 minutes ago
Three outlaws arrested : 4 kg drugs recovered

Three outlaws arrested : 4 kg drugs recovered

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews traffic flow, underpass beaut ..

Commissioner reviews traffic flow, underpass beautification

3 minutes ago
 Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz to ..

Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz to visit China along with trade ..

3 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

34 seconds ago
 Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation C ..

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajma ..

36 seconds ago
 NAB, Educational Institutes mark International Ant ..

NAB, Educational Institutes mark International Anti-Corruption Day

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World