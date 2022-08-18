UrduPoint.com

UN Deplores Deadly Attack In Afghanistan Killing Scores Of People

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

UN deplores deadly attack in Afghanistan killing scores of people

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned on Thursday, a fatal attack on a Mosque in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned on Thursday, a fatal attack on a Mosque in Kabul that killed scores of people and injured many others "We deplore yesterday's attack in a Kabul Mosque, the latest in a disturbing series of bombings which have killed & injured more than 250 people in recent weeks, the highest monthly number of civilian casualties over the last year," UNAMA said in a short statement posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, news media cited police in reporting that a huge explosion ripped through the crowded mosque during evening prayers, injuring 33 people and killing another 21, including the mosque's imam, Amir Muhammad Kabuli.

While the blast scene in Kabul has been sealed off, it remains unclear who was behind the attack.

Amidst the deteriorating security situation in the country, the UN calls on the de facto Taliban authorities to "take concrete steps" to prevent all forms of terrorism in Afghanistan.

"Vulnerable communities should be provided additional support & perpetrators brought to justice," UNAMA said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the killed and a speedy recovery to the injured." This latest bombing in Kabul comes days after the suicide bombing assassination of Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent cleric who supported the Taliban and was in favour of female education.

The Da'esh terrorist network claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, news agencies have reported that senior Taliban officials are meeting today with more than 2,000 tribal and religious elders in Afghanistan's second city Kandahar to take "important decisions".

Just last week, a group of UN rights experts had urged the global community to dramatically increase efforts to encourage the de facto authorities in the country to adhere to basic human rights principles.

"The future is immensely bleak for Afghans if more is not done by the international community to ensure the Taliban changes its modus operandi and complies with its human rights obligations," they had said in a statement.

Amidst a "plethora" of human rights violations, the Taliban has virtually erased women and girls from society.

"Nowhere else in the world has there been as wide-spread, systematic and all-encompassing an attack on the rights of women and girls every aspect of their lives is being restricted under the guise of morality and through the instrumentalization of religion. Discrimination and violence cannot be justified on any ground," they added.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Police United Nations Education Twitter Suicide Kandahar Women Mosque Media All From

Recent Stories

Delegation of IBA calls on Law Minister

Delegation of IBA calls on Law Minister

51 seconds ago
 Khurram Dastgir asks reason from Imran in avoiding ..

Khurram Dastgir asks reason from Imran in avoiding inquiry if he claims innocenc ..

52 seconds ago
 MoIT for ethical, lawful practices to build Pakist ..

MoIT for ethical, lawful practices to build Pakistan's image in e-commerce

54 seconds ago
 North Korea Hopes World Condemns South for Bringin ..

North Korea Hopes World Condemns South for Bringing COVID Across Border - Ambass ..

57 seconds ago
 37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interi ..

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

7 minutes ago
 Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.